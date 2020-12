31 Members Of European Solidarity, 29 Of UDAR, 14 Of Yednist, 12 Each Of Servant Of The People, Opposition Pla

In the Kyiv City Council factions are formed by 31 members of the European Solidarity party, 29 – of the Vitali Klitschko Ukrainian Democratic Alliance for Reforms (UDAR) party, 14 – of the Oleksandr Omelchenko Yednist party, 12 – of the Servant of the People party, 12 – of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, 12 – of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party and 9 – of the Holos party.

The relevant submissions about the formation of factions were read out at the session of the Kyiv City Council on Tuesday, December 8, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In total, the factions were formed by 119 out of 120 members.

Vitali Klitschko, elected from the UDAR party, was not included in the party's faction.

Thus, Oleksandr Omelchenko was elected as chairperson of the Yednist faction, Volodymyr Prokopiv – of European Solidarity faction, Yevhen Kuleba – of the Servant of the People faction, Mykhailo Nakonechnyi – of the Opposition Platform – For Life faction, Hryhorii Malenko – of the Holos faction, Denys Moskal – of the Batkivschyna faction, Dmytro Belotserkovets and Valentyn Mondrievskyi – of the UDAR faction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 3, the Kyiv City Council elected Volodymyr Bondarenko (UDAR party) as Deputy Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration of Vitali Klitschko and Secretary of the Kyiv City Council.

