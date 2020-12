Director of the chain of petrol stations SunOil, Leonid Kosianchuk, forecasts an increase in gasoline prices by UAH 0.88 per liter and diesel fuel by UAH 1.06 per liter due to the increase in fuel prices in Europe

He announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"At the moment, a slight rise in the price of oil products at Ukrainian filling stations is due to objective reasons: the increase in the cost of oil products in the external market and the volatility of the hryvnia exchange rate in relation to major currencies," Kosianchuk said.

He added that over the past 10 days, the average cost of gasoline in the European market increased by USD 34 per ton, and for diesel fuel by USD 41 per ton, which creates preconditions for their rise in price in the retail segment by UAH 0.88 per liter and UAH 1.06 per liter, respectively.

At the same time, Kosianchuk stressed that the further price situation will depend on the National Bank's course and trends in foreign markets.

“Taking into account that the market will soon enter the so-called “off season” of consumption, the rise in the price of motor fuels is not the best solution for operators. As for me, it would probably be better to reconsider the loyalty and bonus systems used in retail chains for a while. Agree that the rise in fuel prices by UAH 0.5 per liter at the same time discounts of UAH 1.5-2.0 per liter provided by the same chain looks at least not logical and strange," he summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the director for commercial issues of the state gas production company UkrGasVydobuvannya, Serhii Fedorenko, expects the price of oil products (gasoline and diesel fuel) to rise by UAH 0.5-1 per liter in December 2020 - February 2021.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources