In November, the weighted average price of electric energy on the tomorrow market within the Ukrainian unified energy grid increased by 15.7% to UAH 1,527 per MWh year over year.

The Market Operator state-run enterprise has said this in a statement.

"In November (compared to October), the weighted average price of purchase and sale of electricity increased by 17.05% and makes UAH 1,527.09 per MWh (excluding VAT)," it was said.

At that, on the intraday market, the weighted average price of purchase and sale of electricity in November amounted to UAH 1,525.53 per MWh (excluding VAT), which is 18.42% more than in October and 21.06% higher than it was in November 2019.

In turn, the weighted average price of electric energy in the unified energy grid within the Burshtyn Energy Island decreased by 8% to UAH 1,633 per MWh year over year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at December 7, the weighted average price of electric energy on the tomorrow market within the Ukrainian unified energy grid increased by 9% or UAH 132.53 per MWh over November 30 to UAH 1,607.21 per MWh.

In April-June 2020, the price of electricity in Ukraine was higher than in Europe.

