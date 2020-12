President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Health Minister Maksym Stepanov preparations for vaccination of the population against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The President's website announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We must be ready with algorithms of actions during vaccination. The state must decide who will be vaccinated first, how many patients can be admitted to hospitals per month, and most importantly help medical institutions with vaccination. After all, such a massive vaccination will be done for the first time in the world," he said during a traditional conference call to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Office of the President assured that Zelenskyy is keeping the issue of preparations for the purchase of vaccines against COVID-19 and the mass vaccination of Ukrainians under personal control.

Shmyhal and Stepanov were reportedly present at the meeting.

The Prime Minister said that thanks to the "weekend quarantine" and increased fines for staying in public places without a mask, the number of cases has decreased over the past week.

"In general, from November 30 to December 6, 89,322 patients were found. For comparison, the week before last there were 96,936 patients. There were 7,600 fewer sick people. The number of tests is almost constant and ranges from 280,000-290,000 tests weekly," the statement reads.

In turn, Stepanov said that since November, more than 15,000 beds have been added, where patients can be connected to oxygen.

"At the same time, he noted that some regions are overfulfilling the plan, and some are not fulfilling it. Among the latter, the minister named Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions," the press release reads.

Stepanov also informed that over the past week 66,000 antigen tests were purchased, and by the end of the year the ministry will purchase 1.3 million such tests.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 9, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to publish a complete list of quarantine restrictions in case of a lockdown in January 2021.

