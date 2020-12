The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company has scheduled three additional passenger trains to run during the New Year holidays.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, trains No. 143/144 Kyiv - Ivano-Frankivsk, Vorokhta, No. 149/150 Poltava - Vorokhta, No. 129/130 Kremenchuk - Ivano-Frankovsk are scheduled.

Train No. 143 / 144 Kyiv - Ivano-Frankivsk, Vorokhta will depart from Kyiv on December 25, 27, January 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10, in the opposite direction will run on December 26, 28, and January 3, 5, 7 and 9.

On December 29, the train will run only to Ivano-Frankivsk.

Train No. 149/150 Poltava - Vorokhta will depart from Poltava on December 24, 26, 28, 30, January 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11, in the opposite direction - December 25, 27, 29, 31, and January 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12.

Train No. 129/130 Kremenchuk - Ivano-Frankivsk will depart on December 24, 26, 28, 30, January 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11 from Kremenchuk; in the opposite direction – on December 25, 27, 29, 31, and January 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, Ukrzaliznytsia scheduled nine passenger trains to run during the New Year holidays.

Ukrzaliznytsia incorporates Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, South, Southwestern, and Prydniprovska state-run railroad enterprises, as well as other production and technological enterprises and organizations engaged in provision of freight and passenger carriages.

