Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi fell ill with Covid-19 coronavirus.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Positive" PCR is an unexpected gift for the Day of Local Self-Government. But one day it had to happen," he wrote.

On December 6, Sadovyi felt a slight weakness and sore throat, and on the morning of December 7 he underwent a test and got a positive result.

He has no temperature.

The Mayor said that he will work online as long as the doctor allows him.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the results of the second round of election on November 22, Sadovyi was re-elected as Mayor of Lviv for the fourth time.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources