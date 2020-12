The Verkhovna Rada resumed criminal liability for declaring false information, providing for the restriction of freedom for a period of up to 2 years if the declared information differ from the reliable by more than UAH 9 million.

287 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No. 4460-d, with the minimum required 226, in total - 289 MPs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This bill was developed by the law enforcement committee on the basis of two bills - No. 4441, submitted by the working group on developing initiatives due to the decision of the Constitutional Court on e-declaration, and No. 4434, submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Thus, in the document, Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code, which was recognized by the Constitutional Court as unconstitutional, is excluded, while the Criminal Code is supplemented by a new Article 366-2 "Declaration of false information".

This article provides that the deliberate introduction by the subject of the declaration of false information in the declaration of the person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local government, if such information differs from reliable in the amount from 500 to 4,000 living wages for able-bodied persons (now - from UAH 1.1 million to UAH 9 million), is punished with a fine in the amount from 2,500 to 3,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 42,500 to UAH 51,000) or community service for a term from 150 to 240 hours, with deprivation of the right to hold certain posts or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years.

At the same time, the deliberate introduction by the subject of the declaration of false information in the declaration of the person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local government, if such information differs from the reliable in the amount of more than 4,000 living wages for able-bodied persons (now more than UAH 9 million), is punished with a fine from 3,000 to 5,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 51,000 to UAH 85,000) or community service for a term from 150 to 240 hours, or restraint of freedom for a term of up to 2 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain posts or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years.

Besides, by the bill, the Criminal Code is supplemented by Article 366-3 - "Failure by the subject of declaring the declaration of the person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local government."

It provides that the deliberate non-submission by the subject of the declaration of the declaration of a person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government is punishable by a fine from 2,500 to 3,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 42,500 to UAH 51,000) or community service for a period from 150 to 240 hours, with the deprivation of the right to hold certain posts or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada provided for a one-time payment of UAH 8,000 to employees and individual entrepreneurs when their companies stop working due to quarantine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources