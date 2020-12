Rada Adopts Bill On One-Time Payment Of UAH 8,000 To Employees And Entrepreneurs Affected By Quarantine

The parliament has adopted a bill on payment of UAH 8,000 in one-time financial assistance to employees and entrepreneurs in the sectors of the economy where businesses are forced to suspend operations because of quarantine measures.

The bill No. 4429 was adopted by 297 votes, only 226 required for its adoption, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

These payments will be made from the state budget and disbursed by the Pension Fund.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently announced the introduction of five programs for supporting entrepreneurs, including a program for payment of UAH 8,000 in one-time assistance to businesses that are closed because of the quarantine.

The Cabinet of Ministers introduced "weekend quarantines” in Ukraine from November 11 to 30, during which restrictions were imposed on the operations of shops, catering establishments, theaters, cinemas, and fitness centers on Saturdays and Sundays.

The government is considering the possibility of introducing a stricter quarantine in December.

