Health Minister Maksym Stepanov called the "weekend quarantine" effective.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We see the effectiveness of those quarantine restrictions that were introduced in the country, including the “weekend quarantine,” Stepanov said.

According to him, the maximum effect that was expected with the introduction of additional restrictions on the weekend is a reduction in the number of new cases of COVID-19 by 20%.

“We may not have reached the maximum indicators, but we have achieved the effect of knocking down the dynamics,” Stepanov said.

At the same time, earlier the minister expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the "weekend quarantine."

“I don’t think we will make such a proposal (to extend the “weekend quarantine”)... As for the effect, according to what we already see, we are not achieving the effect that we originally expected, because Ukrainians did not comply with it in full, as we prescribed it," he said on the air of the Ukraina 24 TV channel on November 30.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health intends to recommend the Cabinet of Ministers to introduce a lockdown in early January.

42% of the respondents surveyed by the Rating sociological group are in favor of introducing a lockdown, 55% are against, 4% found it difficult to answer.

