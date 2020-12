Cabinet Not To Toughen Quarantine Restrictions In December, To Study Expediency In Their Toughening In January

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is not planning to toughen quarantine restrictions in December, and will study the expediency of such toughening in January.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during the hour of questions to members of the Cabinet of Ministers at the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He added that in speaking of tougher quarantine restrictions, in case the situation worsens, the Government will obviously raise the questions of toughening early in January.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers will not prolong the 'weekend' quarantine in the whole territory of Ukraine.

On December 3, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 15,131 over December 2 to 787,891, and the number of deaths decreased by 235 over December 2 to 13,195; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 4.4%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 3.3%.

According to the report, as at the morning of December 4, there were 787,891 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 13,195 lethal cases; besides, 397,809 people had recovered.

Therefore, as at December 3, the indicator of newly-infected people was higher than the number of those, who recovered (15,131 vs 13,383).

The number of the active sick (only those sick) as at December 4, made 376,887 people, up 0.4% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (76,750), Kharkiv region (58,030), and Odesa region (49,131).

