The Association of Ukrainian importers of fish and seafood states that the prices for red caviar increased by an average of 20% in the 2020 season.

Director General of the Association, Dmytro Zahumennyi, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The price is 20% higher than last year," he said.

Zahumennyi explained that the season of fishing for pink salmon and chum salmon caviar in Alaska (USA) lasts from late June to September, so the price of this caviar does not fundamentally change in the purchase from October to May.

According to him, it is from there that all the legal caviar of these fish in Ukraine comes from.

Trout caviar, which Ukraine imports from Denmark, Norway, Finland, is aquaculture and is on the market all year round.

At the same time, Zahumennyi clarified that the exchange rate of the dollar against the hryvnia affects the cost in a certain way.

At the moment, the cost of pink salmon caviar is not lower than UAH 1,800-2,000 per kg, chum salmon caviar - UAH 2,000-2,400 per kg, trout caviar - UAH 1,400-1,600 per kg.

"If we compare with the last season, then I must say that the purchase price is influenced primarily by the amount of fish that comes to the shores for spawning. This year the fish came by 30-40% less, so the cost of caviar is higher," Zahumennyi commented.

At the same time, the purchase of aquaculture trout caviar may be cheaper than last year, since the restaurant and hotel business in Europe was closed due to the coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Fishery Agency stated that in January-September 2020, the industrial fish catch in inland waters decreased by 25% or 6,600 tons to 19,752 tons compared to the same period last year.

