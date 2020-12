The ambassadors of the Group of Seven industrialized countries (the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Japan) have called on Ukraine to ensure that penalties for false and unfiled asset declarations will not be weakened and effectively deter corruption and that the independence and effectiveness of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) are upheld by legislative amendments by December 16.

The ambassadors made the call in a statement posted on Twitter, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"G7 Ambassadors met today with Speaker Razumkov and Rada faction leaders, encouraging close cooperation with the Office of the President to urgently reinstate with a firm legal basis the anti-corruption provisions recently declared unconstitutional," the ambassadors said in the statement.

The ambassadors focused on two laws during the meeting.

"In particular, it is important to ensure that penalties for false and unfiled asset declarations will not be weakened and effectively deter corruption and that NACB’s independence and effectiveness are upheld by legislative amendments by December 16," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, the parliament intends to consider reintroducing criminal liability for false asset declaration in cases in which the amount declared differs from the actual amount by UAH 1.1 million or more but exclude imprisonment.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently assured the G7 that Artem Sytnyk would remain the director of the NACB after December 16.

