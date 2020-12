Kharkiv will set up a main New Year tree, but will not host city-wide celebrations in the city center.

This is stated in the response of the Department of Digital Information of the Kharkiv City Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the City Information Center enterprise was instructed to carry out all the necessary work related to the festive decoration of the Svobody Square in Kharkiv, including the installation of the city's main Christmas tree.

"In connection with the amendments from November 11, 2020, made to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine "On the establishment of quarantine and the introduction of enhanced anti-epidemic measures in the territory with a significant spread of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus," dated July 22, 2020 No. 641, there will be no city-wide New Year celebrations in the center of Kharkiv," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 90% of the mayors surveyed by the Cabinet of Ministers supported a complete ban on holding concerts on New Year's holidays.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources