Ukraine has fulfilled 4 out of 10 requirements of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for provision of the next tranche.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this in an interview with Korespondent magazine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the memorandum with the IMF, there are 10 structural beacons: we have already completed four of them, six are at the implementation stage ahead of schedule. Fund officials have no questions about them. Ukraine continues to cooperate with the IMF. We have mutual understanding and we are quickly converging positions. This was confirmed by the last conversation between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and IMF Head Kristalina Georgieva," Shmyhal said.

He specified that the main concern of the IMF was caused by the change of the head of the National Bank: the IMF studied the situation, watched how the new leadership of the National Bank would act, whether the independence of this institution would remain.

According to him, the visit of the head of the National Bank to Washington and his communication with international partners have largely removed these issues.

Shmyhal noted that the anti-corruption crisis provoked by the decision of the Constitutional Court is also an obstacle to receiving the tranche.

He emphasized that the issue with the Constitutional Court remains on the agenda and all branches of government are working together to resolve this issue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, Ukraine received the first tranche from the IMF in the amount of USD 2.1 billion.

