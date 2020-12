The Ukroboronprom state concern will cease to exist in 2021.

Director General of the concern Yurii Husev announced this during a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is planned that next year Ukroboronprom will cease to exist, creating new holdings that will operate on the principles of corporate governance, transparency to ensure that any corruption or other risks are avoided," Husev said.

According to him, this decision was made after the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to transform the concern by creating new holdings.

Husev also noted that it is planned to create a holding "Defense Systems of Ukraine", which will include holdings that will deal with aircraft repair, armored vehicles, precision weapons, radar and marine systems, and an aerospace holding, which will deal with aircraft construction, aerospace components and space systems.

At the same time, according to the director general of the concern, such a concept is preliminary and requires further discussion.

“I repeat, next year the President set the task for Ukroboronprom in the form that it was created by Mr. Salamatin to cease to exist, so that a corporate management culture could be introduced... The President expects these decisions and these results in the near future - in 6-9 months, the first decisions on the implementation of this reform should be made," Husev said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Yurii Husev from the post of chairperson of the Kherson Regional State Administration and appointed him as director general of the Ukroboronprom state concern.

Previously acting director general of Ukroboronprom, Ihor Fomenko, said that the reform of the concern should lead to the corporatization of state-owned enterprises and the creation of six branch holdings.

Ukroboronprom was founded in December 2010, it includes more than 120 enterprises of the military-industrial complex.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources