The High Anti-Corruption Court has revised arrest to former member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Maksym Mykytas, suspected of appropriation of UAH 82 million in state funds during exhibition of apartments for the troopers of the National Guard, for round-the-clock house arrest.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

He said that the court hearing was conducted behind closed doors on December 2.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 2, Mykytas accused deputy head of the Presidential Office, Oleh Tatarov, of being involved in illegal takeover of UkrBud.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources