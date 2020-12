UIA To Resume Flights To Switzerland From December 19

The Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company intends to resume flights to Geneva (the Swiss Confederation) from December 19.

This follows from the data from the booking system of the UIA, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the information, the flights will be conducted on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UIA intends to resume flights to Yerevan (the Republic of Armenia) from December 4.

