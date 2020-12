Zelenskyy Dismisses Kherson Governor Husev, Appoints Him As UkrOboronProm Director General

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Yurii Husev as the chairperson of the Kherson Regional State Administration and appointed him as the director general of UkrOboronProm state-run concern.

This follows from respective presidential decrees 529-532 dated December 3, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Husev had headed the Regional State Administration since July 2019.

His deputy, Serhii Kozyr, is appointed as the acting head of the Kherson Regional State Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, Zelenskyy dismissed Aivaras Abromavicius as the director general of UkrOboronProm.

