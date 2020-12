The parliament intends to consider reintroducing criminal liability (excluding imprisonment) for declaration of inaccurate information if the declared information differs from the accurate information by UAH 1.1 million or more.

Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) announced this in his Telegram channel after the leaders of parliamentary factions and groups met with Parliament Speaker Dmytro Razumkov, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The following decision was made at a meeting of parliamentary faction leaders with Speaker Razumkov today: the Verkhovna Rada will finally submit a law on reintroduction of responsibility for inaccurate declarations tomorrow…,” he wrote.

Honcharenko added that the parliamentary committee on support for law enforcement intended to prepare a unified draft law on reintroduction of electronic declarations at a meeting on Wednesday. According to him, the unified draft law will be based on a draft law proposed by a parliamentary working group and not the one submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 24 members of the parliament and Razumkov have proposed that the parliament reintroduce criminal liability for declaration of false information if the declared information differs from the accurate information by UAH 1.1 million or more but exclude imprisonment.

Zelenskyy has proposed that the parliament reintroduce criminal liability, including imprisonment for up to two years, for inaccurate declarations.

