Planned Reduction Of Subsidies To Pension Fund By UAH 8.5 Billion Will Be Compensated By Fund's Revenues - Shm

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal notes that the reduction in subsidies to the Pension Fund by UAH 8.5 billion planned for the second reading in the draft state budget for 2021 will be compensated by the fund's revenues.

He announced this during a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The reduction in subsidies by UAH 8.5 billion to the Pension Fund will be compensated by the fund's own revenues," the Prime Minister said.

According to him, the campaign will be possible, including due to the increase in the minimum wage to UAH 6,000 from 2021.

According to him, an increase in pensions is planned for next year.

"Pensions for all pensioners are expected to grow," Shmyhal stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposing the Verkhovna Rada reduce the subsidy to the Pension Fund by 4.2% to UAH 195.3 billion in the 2021 draft state budget for the second reading.

In January of this year, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget of the Pension Fund for 2020 with revenues of UAH 448.6 billion and a subsidy from the state budget of UAH 172.6 billion.

Amendments to the state budget for the current year proposed to the MPs to increase the state budget expenditures for the Pension Fund from UAH 172.6 billion to UAH 192.258 billion.

