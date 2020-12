Key tax rates for taxes such as the unified social tax, personal income tax, value added tax, and military duty will remain unchanged.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this during a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the growth of budget revenues by more than UAH 100 billion, first of all, will be provided due to the restoration and unshadowing of the economy, as well as due to the final elimination of all schemes in the Tax and Customs Services.

He added that the state budget for January-November was 100% fulfilled.

In November itself, the implementation of the state budget was actually 110%.

At the same time, as of December 1, there are actually UAH 20 billion in the Single Treasury Account.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shmyhal notes that the reduction in subsidies to the Pension Fund by UAH 8.5 billion planned for the second reading in the draft state budget for 2021 will be compensated by the fund's revenues.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources