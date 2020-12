The Cabinet of Ministers will not extend the "weekend quarantine", restrictions of the "orange zone" of epidemic danger will apply throughout Ukraine.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this during a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On weekends and on weekdays, the restrictions of the "orange zone" will operate throughout the country. Now the Cabinet of Ministers is working out the most balanced decision regarding the possible strengthening of quarantine restrictions," he said.

In general, Shmyhal assessed the effect of the "weekend quarantine" as positive.

“As of the end of the “weekend quarantine”, November 30, for the last week we received 6,000 fewer cases of the disease than predicted. Strengthened measures at weekends somewhat stabilized the situation in hospitals. There is an alignment of the situation with the occupation of beds, which has lasted for a month at a constant level – 27,000-28,000," the Prime Minister commented.

According to Shmyhal, this allows lifting the "weekend quarantine".

He also stressed that the Cabinet of Ministers will warn about the strengthening of quarantine restrictions if they are introduced 7 days before their entry into force.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the "weekend quarantine" was introduced until November 30.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov considers the "weekend quarantine" not effective enough and doubts its extension.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov is confident in the introduction of a lockdown.

