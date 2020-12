Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 350 Million On External Debts And UAH 27.16 Billion On Domestic Ones In December

In December 2020, Ukraine will have to pay about USD 350 million on its external debts and UAH 27.16 billion on the domestic ones.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, in December, Ukraine will have to spend UAH 6.57 billion on servicing its external debt and UAH 20.59 billion – on the redemption.

In December, Ukraine will have to pay UAH 1.43 billion for servicing and UAH 8.52 billion for redemption.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state and state-guaranteed debt as at late October made UAH 2,368.18 billion, or USD 83.27 billion against UAH 2,345.61 billion or USD 82.89 billion month over month.

