The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on Monday, November 30 considered, with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the issue of introducing a full-fledged lockdown.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danylov said this, answering a question of Ukrainian News Agency.

"Yesterday there was a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council. There was the President. The issue was discussed when the lockdown might occur," he said.

According to him, the NSDC did not make any decision on the lockdown.

"The final decision is made by the Cabinet of Ministers," Danylov said.

Speaking about a possible lockdown for the New Year and Christmas, Danylov noted that "he would not like there to be a lockdown for the New Year."

He also believes that people should be ready for a complete lockdown.

Danylov made it clear that it is not yet clear when the lockdown will be introduced and whether it will be introduced at all.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada Yevheniia Kravchuk admits that the majority of the Servant of the People faction members are not against the idea of ​​a lockdown for the New Year holidays.

