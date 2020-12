On December 1, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine placed government domestic loan bonds for UAH 2.7 billion.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the ministry placed the bonds with the maturity of 91 days for UAH 1.96 billion at 9.89% per annum; 329 days for UAH 531.642 million at 10.93% per annum; and 1,064 days for UAH 171.722 million at 11.62% per annum.

The ministry managed to attract UAH 2,663.511 million to the state budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 227.6 billion, USD 4.3 billion, and EUR 387 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.