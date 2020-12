‘Bell Of Dignity’ Installed On Alley Of Heavenly Hundred Heroes In Kyiv

A “Bell of Dignity” has been installed on the Alley of Heavenly Hundred Heroes in Kyiv.

The ceremonial unveiling of the bell ended with the families of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes performing the symbolic first ringing of the bell.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, November 21 was the “Day of Dignity and Freedom” in Ukraine.

