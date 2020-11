Number Of Schools In Kyiv Closed For Quarantine Down By 1 To 5, Classes Transferred To Distance Learning Down

The number of schools closed for quarantine in Kyiv as of November 28 decreased by one to five, school classes transferred to distance learning decreased by 19 to 1,118.

This is stated in the response of the Department of Education and Science of the Kyiv City State Administration to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

It is reported that 1,358 pupils and 987 education workers are sick with the coronavirus.

Also in the capital, five institutions of preschool education and 186 groups are temporarily closed.

There are 428 schools and 568 communal kindergartens in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 27, the number of schools closed for quarantine in Kyiv remained at the level of six, school classes transferred to distance learning increased by 55 to 1,137.

