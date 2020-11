As at November 1, 2020, arrears on wages increased by 6.5% month over month to UAH 3,791.687 million.

The State Statistics Service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest arrears on wages as at November 1, 2020, were recorded in Donetsk region (UAH 921.391 million), Dnipropetrovsk region (UAH 396.754 million), and Kharkiv region (UAH 582.956 million).

The data does not cover the Russian-occupied Crimea and the city of Sevastopol as well as a part of the Joint Forces Operation zone.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at October 1, 2020, arrears on wages increased by 4.1% month over month to UAH 3,560.892 million.

Arrears on wages in Ukraine as at November 1, 2020:

As at November 1, 2020, UAH million In % against October 1, 2020 Total 3,791.687 106.5 Agriculture, hunting, forestry and fisheries 57.224 102.0 Industry 2,894.021 108.5 - Extracting industry 662.933 141.1 - Processing industry 1,982.155 101.7 - Supply of electric power, gas, steam and conditioned air 190.322 105.4 - Water supply, sewage, waste management 58.611 85.8 Construction 48.376 111.5 Trade, repair of automobiles, household goods, and personal goods 37.232 110.5 Transport and communications 323.608 102.3 Temporary accommodation and catering 12.271 103.3 Information and telecommunications 10.486 99.6 Financial activity 10.797 100.3 Operations with real estate 54.378 96.4 Professional, scientific and technical activities 260.016 99.5 Administrative and support services 17.540 94.0 State management and defense, compulsory social insurance 5.302 93.5 Education 15.947 98.7 Medical and social aid 43.306 86.6 Art, sport, entertainment and recreation 0.633 22.8 Other services 0.550 110.2

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources