Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 691 To 37,687, Number Of Deaths Stable On November 29

On November 29, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 691 over November 28 to 37,687, and the number of deaths did not change and stood at 678.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 37 children and 654 adults caught the coronavirus infection.

A total of 36 people were hospitalized.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 3,352 coronavirus-infected people have been hospitalized.

Over the day, 47 people were discharged.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 12,719 people have recovered.

There were no deaths on November 29.

It is indicated that on November 29, a total of 692 reports of suspected COVID-19 were received by the Kyiv Regional Laboratory Center, over the epidemic period - 41,500.

Medical supervision has been established over 37,749 contact persons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 28, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 783 over November 27 to 36,996, and the number of deaths increased by three to 678.

On November 29, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 9,946 over November 28 to 732,625, and the number of deaths rose by 114 over November 28 to 12,327; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 23.4%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 5%.

According to the report, as at the morning of November 30, there were 732,625 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 12,327 lethal cases; besides, 345,149 people had recovered.

On November 29, a total of 9,946 new cases of the disease were recorded, 114 people died, and 5,771 people recovered.

Therefore, as at November 29, the indicator of newly-infected people was higher than the number of those, who recovered (9,946 vs 5,771).

The number of the active sick (only those sick) as at November 30, made 375.149 people, up 1.1% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (70,478), Kharkiv region (55,341), and Lviv region (46,078).

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources