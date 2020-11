Wording Of Draft State Budget For 2021 Submitted For Consideration Of Rada Will Not Allow Pay Raise For Medica

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, states that the wording of the draft state budget for 2021 submitted for the consideration of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in the second reading will not enable pay raise for medical workers.

He said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada raise financing of the Health Ministry and its programs by 2.6% to UAH 159.19 billion in the wording of the draft state budget for 2021 for the second reading.

