Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, considers that the probability of a lockdown is 90%.

He said this on the Ukraine 24 TV Channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, Arakhamia noted that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is considering the imposition of an ‘intellectual lockdown’ adjusted by region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers is currently considering the expediency of a lockdown for a period of New Year's and Christmas holidays.

On November 29, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 9,946 over November 28 to 732,625, and the number of deaths rose by 114 over November 28 to 12,327; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 23.4%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 5%.

According to the report, as at the morning of November 30, there were 732,625 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 12,327 lethal cases; besides, 345,149 people had recovered.

On November 29, a total of 9,946 new cases of the disease were recorded, 114 people died, and 5,771 people recovered.

Therefore, as at November 29, the indicator of newly-infected people was higher than the number of those, who recovered (9,946 vs 5,771).

The number of the active sick (only those sick) as at November 30, made 375.149 people, up 1.1% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (70,478), Kharkiv region (55,341), and Lviv region (46,078).

