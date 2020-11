Roman Klychuk (the Sole Alternative party [Yedyna Alternatyva]) has been elected as the Chernivtsi city mayor in the second round of the local election.

This follows from a statement posted on the official website of the Opora civil network with the reference to the results of the election announced by the city territorial election commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 29, Chernivtsi hosted the second round of the local mayoral election.

