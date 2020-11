Minimum Pension For Pensioners Over 65 Will Increase By UAH 400 In January 2021 – Lazebna

The minimum pension for pensioners over the age of 65 will increase by UAH 400 in January 2021.

The Minister of Social Policy Maryna Lazebna announced this on the 1+1 TV channel on November 26 while commenting on the 2021 draft state budget that the Cabinet of Ministers approved for a second reading in the parliament, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Because the minimum wage is being raised, another important social standard – the minimum pension payment to pensioners who have turned 65 years old and have full work experience – is being increased by UAH 400... We are implementing all the legal, basic, social standards and people will receive this increase in January," she said.

Besides, according to her, the 2021 state budget provides for increasing the pensions of pensioners over the age of 75 from July and continuing the program of additional payments of UAH 500 to pensioners over the age of 80 in 2021.

According to Lazebna, the 2021 state budget does not provide for cutting social benefits.

At the same time, she noted that the draft state budget for 2021 provides for increasing the living wage by 9.3% at a projected inflation rate of 7.3%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers provided for reduction of the state budget deficit from 6% of GDP to 5.5% and the postponement of the increase of the minimum wage to UAH 6,500 from July to December when preparing the 2021 draft state budget for its second reading in the parliament.

Earlier, the 2021 draft state budget provided for increasing the minimum wage to UAH 6,000 in January 2021 and UAH 6,500 in July 2021.

The minimum wage was increased from UAH 4,723 to UAH 5,000 per month in September 2020.

In September, the Cabinet of Ministers has introduced UAH 400 additional payments to pensioners over the age of 75 from July 2021 to bring the minimum payment to such categories of pensioners to UAH 2,500 for more than 1 million pensioners.

In addition, indexation of pensions is planned for March 1, 2021.

