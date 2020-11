Ukraine paid USD 72.5 million to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in November.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the press service of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

According to the schedule, on November 5, interest payments on IMF loan programs in the amount of 50.93 million SDRs (special drawing rights) or the equivalent of USD 72.05 million at the exchange rate on the date of payment took place.

Besides, on November 9, interest payments were made in the amount of 0.28 million SDRs or the equivalent of USD 0.4 million at the exchange rate on the date of payment.

This year, payments to the IMF are no longer scheduled.

Next year, Ukraine must pay 1.136 billion SDR to the IMF.

The next payment is scheduled for early February 2021 in the amount of SDR 145 million, followed by over SDR 350 million in March 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Finance has completed negotiations with the International Monetary Fund on the main parameters of the draft state budget for 2021, which was one of the main prerequisites for starting the first review of the Stand-by program for Ukraine jointly with the IMF, determining the date of the visit of the IMF European Department mission and receiving the next tranche.

Tymofii Milovanov, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, believes that it is unrealistic to receive a tranche of the International Monetary Fund for Ukraine this year.

Earlier, the Head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Kyrylo Shevchenko, who was on a visit to Washington, said that the dates of the visit of the International Monetary Fund’s mission in Ukraine will be known after a number of issues that concern the IMF have been resolved.

The last time that the IMF mission visited Ukraine was in November 2019.

