Cabinet Proposes Rada Reduce Pension Fund Subsidy By 4.2% To UAH 195.3 Billion In 2nd Reading Of 2021 Draft St

The Cabinet of Ministers has proposed that the parliament reduce the subsidy to the Pension Fund by 4.2% to UAH 195.3 billion in the second reading of the draft state budget for 2021.

This is stated in the second reading of the draft state budget for 2021 (the bill No. 4000), the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The first reading of the draft state budget for 2021 proposed allocating UAH 203.819 billion to the Pension Fund.

The second reading of the document provides for reducing this amount by UAH 8.5 billion to UAH 195.319 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the Pension Fund’s budget for 2020 with projected revenues of UAH 448.6 billion and subsidies of UAH 172.6 billion from the state budget in January this year.

In amendments to the state budget for this year, parliamentarians proposed increasing the state budget expenditures on the Pension Fund from UAH 172.6 billion to UAH 192.258 billion.

