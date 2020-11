President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Aina Tymchuk as the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration instead of Oleksii Kucher.

This is stated in the decrees of the head of state No. 521-522 of November 27, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To appoint Tymchuk Aina Leonidovna as the chairperson of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration," reads decree No. 522.

According to the decree No. 521, Zelenskyy dismissed Kucher from the post of chairperson of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

47-year-old Tymchuk was born in Dnipro, specializing in economist and master of public administration, has 20 years of experience in leading positions in regional offices and local governments of Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, in 2010-2014 she worked as deputy of mayor of Kharkiv, Hennadii Kernes, was an affairs manager of the city council, in 2015 she returned to Dnipropetrovsk region, where she held the post of deputy chairperson of the regional administration, Valentyna Reznichenko, since 2018 she has been head of the regional administration apparatus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 25, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved draft presidential decrees on appointment of the Dnipropetrovsk regional administration's Chief of Staff Aina Tymchuk to replace Oleksii Kucher as the governor of Kharkiv region.

