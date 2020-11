2nd Reading Of Draft State Budget For 2021 Envisioning Postponement Of Minimum Wage Rise To UAH 6,500 From Jul

The second reading of the draft state budget for 2021 envisions the postponement of a rise in the minimum wage to UAH 6,500 from July to December.

Finance Minister, Serhii Marchenko, said this on the air of the Pravo na Vladu TV show on the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minister explained that with the fact that unexpected sudden investment of funds affects the inflation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a decrease in the state budget deficit for 2021 from 6% to 5.5% during the preparation of the bill for the second reading at the Verkhovna Rada.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources