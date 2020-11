The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine raise revenue of the state budget for 2021 by UAH 21 billion to UAH 1.09 trillion, and cur the expenditures of the state budget by UAH 2 billion to UAH 1.3 trillion during the preparation of the second reading of the draft state budget for 2021 for consideration.

This follows from the second reading of draft state budget for 2021 (4000), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The draft state budget for 2021 envisions revenue of UAH 1,092.083 billion including revenue of general fund of the state budget – UAH 959.854 billion (the second reading of the document envisioned UAH 946359 billion), and revenue of the special fund of the state budget– UAH 132.228 billion (UAH 124.785 billion).

The expenditures are to be UAH 1,328.201 billion versus UAH 1,330.981 billion in the first reading.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 26, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a decrease in a deficit of the state budget for 2021 from 6% to 5.5%.

