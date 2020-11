The World Bank will provide Ukraine with USD 100 million for purchasing COVID-19 vaccines and medical equipment.

Deputy Minister of Health Svitlana Shatalova announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Health, together with the World Bank, is launching a project worth almost USD 100 million. We are working through all the documents. First of all, these funds will be used to purchase vaccines against COVID-19, as well as diagnostic and laboratory equipment for medical institutions," said Shatalova.

In addition, according to her, the “Serving People, Improving Health Project,” which is another joint project with the World Bank worth USD 215 million, is nearing completion.

"A new diagnostic center for cardiovascular pathology is currently being built in Vinnytsia and the equipment with which the center will be fully equipped will be purchased with World Bank funds. 28 new fully equipped outpatient clinics are being built in Volyn and emergency departments, diagnostic departments, and 32 family outpatient clinics are being modernized in Dnipropetrovsk region," she said.

She also stressed that the World Bank, together with the Ministry of Health, have fully reconstructed 102 family outpatient clinics, of which 91 have already been commissioned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the World Bank decided in May to provide Ukraine USD 135 million for modernizing the healthcare sector and countering the coronavirus epidemic.

