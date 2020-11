Health Minister Maksym Stepanov states that since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, according to preliminary data, about 34,000 medical workers have resigned, but there is still no information on the number of medical workers who have left the healthcare system.

He announced this on the air of the 5 Kanal TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At this moment I do not have accurate information about the number of those who quit, but this is about 34,000. They sometimes quit and move to other hospitals, to other medical institutions. Therefore, we will be able to do this analysis on all statistical data when the corresponding year will be over, when it will be possible to fully compare and see how much has completely left the healthcare system," Stepanov said.

He also stressed that it is necessary to analyze the main reasons for the dismissal of medical workers.

Stepanov noted that the work of doctors in Ukraine remains underestimated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health expects to establish the minimum salary for a doctor at the level of UAH 20,000-25,000 in 2021.

In June, the Cabinet of Ministers established a 70% salary increment for doctors, 50% for nurses and 25% for junior medical personnel since September.

