Purchase Of Electric Scooters, Gyroboards, Gyro Scooters And Electric Unicycle Necessary For Operational Work

The National Police state that the purchase of two electric scooters, two gyroboards, two gyro scooters and two electric unicycle is necessary for operational work.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the National Police.

"This is necessary for operational units," the authority said.

In particular, this equipment is necessary for operational work.

“Perhaps in parks, perhaps where one needs to use just such a technique for the 'legend',” explained a police spokesperson.

According to him, two units of such equipment are provided for each operational unit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police announced a tender for the purchase of two gyro scooters, two gyroboards, two electric scooters and two electric scooters for UAH 100,000.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources