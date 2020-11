Zelenskyy Initiates Assignment Of Title Of Hero Of Ukraine To Director General Of Yuzhnoye Design Bureau Dehti

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of Oleksandr Dehtiariov, director general of the Yuzhnoye Design Bureau named after M. K. Yanhel state enterprise (Dnipro), who died of coronavirus, and initiated the posthumous award of the Hero of Ukraine title.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the Presidential website.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the farewell ceremony of the director general of the Yuzhnoye Design Bureau state enterprise, Oleksandr Dehtiariov. The ceremony took place at the Palace of Culture of Mechanical Engineers in the city of Dnipro. The head of state laid flowers at the coffin of the deceased and talked to the relatives of Oleksandr Dehtiariov, expressing condolences to them," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy stressed that Dehtiariov's death is a great loss for the rocket and space industry in Ukraine and the world.

"The head of state initiated the posthumous awarding of the title of Hero of Ukraine to Oleksandr Dehtiariov," the statement said.

The President motivated this by the fact that Dehtiariov was a patriot who glorified Ukraine throughout the world.

Zelenskyy also pledged support for the Yuzhnoye Design Bureau and promised the development of the space industry in Ukraine.

“I think we have great chances, because the intellect has not gone anywhere, and knowledge was passed on to young students. Therefore, we will definitely develop the direction, the country must build rockets, build and launch its satellites,” he said.

The ceremony was also attended by the head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Strategic Industries Oleh Uruskyi, Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko and Chairperson of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Oleksandr Bondarenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dehtiarev died on November 24 due to complications caused by Covid-19.

He held the post of director general of Yuzhnoye Design Bureau since 2010, and worked there since 1975.

