Court Arrests Trade Unions House, October Palace, October Sanatorium In Koncha-Zaspa And Property On Trukhaniv

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested a number of real estate facilities used by the Trade Unions Federation of Ukraine, in particular, the Trade Unions House, October Palace [Zhovtnevyi Palats], a sanatorium in the population center of Koncha-Zaspa, and some property located on Trukhaniv Island in Kyiv within the framework of a case upon unlawful alienation from the State Property Fund (SPF).

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The prosecutor's office and the National Police are suspecting Federation’s officials of appropriation or abstraction of the facilities via abuse of official capacity.

In compliance with results of a pre-trial investigation, officials of the Trade Unions Federation of Ukraine and other economic entities have appropriated a number of state-owned real estate facilities.

The court decided to arrest the property, having banned state officials from holding any registration or notary activities, as well as from administering the said facilities.

All the property was arrested on November 3.

