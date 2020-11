Interior Minister Arsen Avakov is in favor of introducing a "lockdown" for 3-4 weeks.

He announced this on the air of the Ukraina 24 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"My personal point of view is that it is necessary to introduce a “lockdown” as soon as possible. Indeed, for 3 or 4 weeks," he said.

Avakov believes that "lockdown" should be introduced throughout Ukraine.

"As soon as we are ready, I hope that it will be in the coming days, it is necessary to formulate in detail and in real mechanisms the compensation program that the President voiced the other day. We must immediately introduce a “lockdown”, break the chain of this infection, try to save health of Ukrainians and get away from the situation where we have more than 200 deaths every day," he said.

Avakov thinks that the government will consider the possibility of introducing a "lockdown" in the coming days.

"If we see that communication between cities will cause real harm and real spread of infection, then we must close this communication," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers is considering the feasibility of introducing a "lockdown" for the holidays; it intends to make a decision in early December.

