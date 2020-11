Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 10.4% To 15,331, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 1.7% To 225 On November 25 –

On November 25, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 15,331 over November 24 to 677,189, and the number of deaths rose by 225 over November 24 to 11,717; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 10.4%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 1.7%.

The National Security and Defense Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of November 24, there were 677,189 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 11,717 lethal cases; besides, 317,395 people had recovered.

On November 25, a total of 15,331 new cases of the disease were recorded, 225 people died, and 9,617 people recovered.

Therefore, as at November 25, the indicator of newly-infected people was higher than the number of those, who recovered (15,331 vs 9,617).

The number of the active sick (only those sick) as at November 26, made 348,077 people, up 1.6% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (64,019), Kharkiv region (53,433), and Lviv region (43,611).

Besides, Odesa region has registered a total of 40,535 coronavirus infection cases, Kyiv region – 34,241; Ivano-Frankivsk region – 34,045 cases, Dnipropetrovsk region – 33,115, Chernivtsi region – 32,492, Rivne region – 29,320, Zhytomyr region – 27,926, Khmelnytskyi region - 27,703, Ternopil region – 26,752, Zaporizhia region – 27,226, Ternopil region – 26,752, Sumy region – 22,662, and Volyn region – 22,906.

A total of 22,425 cases have been registered in Zakarpattia region, 21,344 cases – in Donetsk region, 20,668 cases – in Cherkasy region, 20,204 cases - in Poltava region, 16,731 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 16,485 cases – in Chernihiv region, 16,370 cases – in Vinnytsia region, 9,345 cases – in Kherson region, 5,925 cases – in Luhansk region, and 4,706 cases – in Kirovohrad region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 24, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 13,882 over November 23 to 661,858, and the number of deaths rose by 229 over November 22 to 11,492; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 12.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 21.8%.

On November 23, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 12,287 over November 22 to 647,976, and the number of deaths rose by 188 over November 22 to 11,263; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 12.3%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 51.6%.

