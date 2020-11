Volume Of Financial Assistance Program For Business When It Is Closed In Quarantine Will Amount To UAH 10 Bill

The volume of the program of the financial assistance to businesses during its closure in a quarantine will amount to UAH 10 billion.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this during a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers has developed business support programs and is ready to work with parliament.

"We hope that the parliament will soon support the relevant bills," he said.

About 1 million Ukrainians will be able to use financial support for entrepreneurs in the amount of up to UAH 8,000, and the program will amount to about UAH 10 billion.

It is proposed that the state guarantees up to 80% of the body of the loan that the entrepreneur takes from the bank.

The warranty period is from 1 to 10 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the introduction of five programs to help entrepreneurs, including a one-time payment of UAH 8,000 when a business is closed in quarantine.

