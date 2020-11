Cabinet Considering Feasibility Of Introducing Of Lockdown For Holidays, Decision Is Going To Be Made In Early

The Cabinet of Ministers is considering the feasibility of introducing of a lockdown for the holidays, and intends to make a decision in early December.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I emphasize that we are preparing for all possible scenarios, in particular for the possible introduction of quarantine for the winter holidays. Now all of Ukraine is in the “orange zone” and the “weekend quarantine” is in effect. And this is a balanced alternative to strict quarantine measures and restrictions. We will be able to assess the final efficiency and result of such a model in early December, but already now we are recording a decrease in population mobility," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that, according to data from mobile operators, the mobility of the population has dropped to the lowest level since the introduction of full quarantine in the spring.

The result of the "weekend quarantine", according to the Prime Minister, should be a plateau in terms of the number of cases at the beginning of December.

At the same time, Shmyhal noted an improvement in the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection, both in terms of the number of occupied beds and the number of cases.

The Prime Minister stressed that the introduction of more stringent measures is not currently being considered, however, pre-New Year's and New Year's events may lead to a surge in morbidity, which the medical system may not be able to withstand, so the government is considering plans to respond to such situations and in case the situation in the country worsens.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko proposes the Cabinet of Ministers introduce a two-week lockdown (lockdown - isolation, restriction of free movement of citizens) for the New Year holidays.

