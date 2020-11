Current Mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych (Proposition party) has been re-elected as mayor of the city in the second round of the city’s mayoral election.

This was announced on the website of the Central Election Commission, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the announcement, Senkevych won 54,411 of the votes in the second round of the mayoral election (59.74% of the total number of votes) and entrepreneur Vladyslav Chaika (Opposition Platform - For Life party) won 35,416 (38.89%).

Senkevych is thus re-elected as the mayor after two rounds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the second rounds of mayoral elections were held in Dnipro, Lviv, Mykolaiv, and eight other cities on November 22.

