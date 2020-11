Border Guards Did Not Allow Hungarian Government's Authorized Representative For Cooperation With Zakarpattia

Border guards did not allow Istvan Grezha, authorized by the Hungarian government on cooperation with Zakarpattia region, into Ukraine on Tuesday, due to the ban on entry.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"On November 24, the authorized representative of the Government of Hungary on cooperation between the Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg region of Hungary and Zakarpattia region, Mr. Istvan Grezha, was denied entry to the territory of Ukraine because of the existing ban," the statement reads.

Earlier it was known that Ukraine, because of interference in the local elections, banned the entry of two Hungarian officials, one of whom is the State Secretary of the Office of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"In the case of Mr. Istvan Grezha, there were facts of violation of the provisions of the Electoral Code of Ukraine, which prohibit foreigners from campaigning for one of the political forces in Ukraine - a participant in the electoral process, recorded in the public space," the second official was confirmed by the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

The ministry noted that Ukraine does not inform foreigners in advance about the decision to ban entry, but announces it directly at the checkpoint.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry assured that the decision on Grezha does not concern the sphere of interstate relations between Ukraine and Hungary.

"The ban on entry is connected exclusively with the actions of a particular citizen, which contain signs of an offense," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine had earlier accused Hungary of interfering in the local elections on October 25 through direct campaigning by Hungarian officials for the Hungarian Party of Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry served a note of protest to the Hungarian Ambassador to Ukraine Istvan Idyarto against the interference of Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in the Ukrainian local elections.

Also because of this, Ukraine has banned two Hungarian officials from entering its territory.

Hungary regarded Ukraine's note of protest as a refHu8ngaryuusal to support European integration.

Szijjarto called the entry ban for two officials as "pathetic and absurd."

In turn, the Foreign Ministry hopes for a constructive development of relations with Hungary after the situation with the local elections.

