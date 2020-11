Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko has proposed the Cabinet of Ministers introduce a two-week lockdown during the New Year holidays.

Tkachenko announced this in his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“My personal opinion is that a predictable lockdown is better than long-term uncertainty. Therefore, I would propose, firstly, to schedule a two-week lockdown tied to the New Year holidays. The government should definitely help everyone who suffers financially as a result of unemployment. Secondly, cancel mass events during Christmas and New Year and celebrate these holidays online, for example on Zoom. At least, there will be something to remember," Tkachenko wrote.

He noted that the daily number of coronavirus infections has decreased in recent days, but he added that what to expect tomorrow remains an open question and that he believes that the situation should be predictable.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers changed the quarantine conditions on November 11 and introduced a "weekend quarantine" until November 30.

